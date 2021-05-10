Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.46 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.