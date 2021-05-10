Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 603,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 436,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,988 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.