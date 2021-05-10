Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

CD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $13.86 on Friday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,950,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

