Christian Storch Sells 8,422 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 439,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

