Christopher C. Capossela Sells 6,086 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.28 on Monday, reaching $247.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,305,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

