CIBC Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $54.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

