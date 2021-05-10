CIBC Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$58.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$52.50 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.25.

TSE:AIF opened at C$59.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$38.06 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

