Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CI. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

CI stock opened at $261.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $263.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

