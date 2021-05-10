Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 88.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 93.80 ($1.23).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

CINE stock traded up GBX 3.78 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 8,714,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,246. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.95. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

