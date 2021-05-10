Cipher Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,847.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $130,103.38 and $100,847.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 78.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00074231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.00636382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002743 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

