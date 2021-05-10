CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.89

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

