Citigroup Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $280.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Fiverr International stock traded down $11.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,639. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.87 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,190,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

