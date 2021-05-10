Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

