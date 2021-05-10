Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 112,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.