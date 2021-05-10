Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

