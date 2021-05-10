Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 5,262 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,294,000.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.51 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

