Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.58. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

