Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

LOGI stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

