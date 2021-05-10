Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.78 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average of $238.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.