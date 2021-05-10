Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.39. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 79,581 shares trading hands.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.