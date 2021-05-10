Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of NET stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 15.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 78.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

