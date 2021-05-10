Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

