CohBar (CWBR) to Release Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect CohBar to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect CohBar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CWBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Earnings History for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

