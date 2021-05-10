Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.