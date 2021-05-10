Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Nucor by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NUE stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $101.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.