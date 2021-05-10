Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.10 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

