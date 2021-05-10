Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
NYSE FOF opened at $14.10 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
