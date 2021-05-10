Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of RFI stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
