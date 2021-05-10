Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

