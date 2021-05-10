Coin Artist Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.78 million and $11,825.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00085129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00787850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.08917658 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

