CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 47.4% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00082840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.05 or 0.00781068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.73 or 0.08826590 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

