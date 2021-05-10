Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $777.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $540,887.26 and $777.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

