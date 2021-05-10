Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

CLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $8,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

