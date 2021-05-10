Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
Shares of CMCO opened at $52.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.
