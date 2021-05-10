Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO opened at $52.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.