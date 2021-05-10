Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,886,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,061,000 after purchasing an additional 129,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 387,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 61,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

