Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nordson by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $208.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.