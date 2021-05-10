Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 137.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $219.69 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $220.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

