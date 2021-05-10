Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $166.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

