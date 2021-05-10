Comerica Bank Sells 4,177 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.