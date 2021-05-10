Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $719.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.13 million. Comerica reported sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

