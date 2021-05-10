Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.98

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,552. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

