Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.45 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Conceal has a market cap of $7.45 million and $116,796.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,619.70 or 1.00181497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $797.58 or 0.01436595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00664532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.60 or 0.00372126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00216651 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,896,468 coins and its circulating supply is 10,629,389 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

