Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 6.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded up 6.9% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.70. 8,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Specifically, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

