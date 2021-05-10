Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.05. 247,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The stock has a market cap of $880.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

