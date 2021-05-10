Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 202,990 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

