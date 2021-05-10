Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.84 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

