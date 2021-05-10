Constellation Software Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $14.17 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Software in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $14.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $13.86. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.72 EPS.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

CSU opened at C$1,802.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,808.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,659.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.27. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.228 per share. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

