Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1,760.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

CSU stock opened at C$1,802.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,808.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,659.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52-week high of C$1,921.78. The firm has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

