Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 6,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

