Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.30 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.