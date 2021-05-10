Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.