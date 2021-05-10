Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 58.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.